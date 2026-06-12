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Elite Human Chatter's avatar
Elite Human Chatter
9h

More general libertarian question if that's okay - any opinions on intellectual property law? It seems incompatible with libertarian views on the economy, but it's hard to imagine a functioning commercial entertainment industry without it.

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2 replies by Bryan Caplan and others
Vincent Cook's avatar
Vincent Cook
4h

A deeper issue about Rothbard would be what you think the more fundamental sources of your disagreements with him are. Personally, I don't have a problem with Rothbard's unconditional preference for the libertarian non-aggression principle, but the libertarian principle by itself doesn't tell you how to evaluate one's engagement in possible enforcement actions and how to coordinate such actions with others, nor how to integrate the libertarian principle with knowledge of particular social circumstances so that the applicable legal code can be optimized. Tackling these broader issues requires additional principles, but I don't think Rothbard was all that conscious of the need for them in order to derive a reasonably complete political philosophy, nor do I think the sort of quasi-Objectivist understanding of natural law that Rothbard favored is up to the task of furnishing such additional principles.

I get the impression that you are perhaps more bothered by Rothbard's attempt to deduce an entire ethical system (and to deduce economic theory as well) from a few starting premises in the first place--maybe you think Rothbard was just too much like Ayn Rand in that respect. Is my impression correct, and if so, in what sense do you adhere to libertariansm and how would you reframe the book's main premises to promote your understanding of liberty?

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