Bet On It

Bet On It

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David R Henderson's avatar
David R Henderson
12h

Did Rothbard really write, "You and him go and rob?" I always thought of Murray as a good grammarian. On the other hand, maybe Rothbard was writing realistically about how actual criminals spoke. I lost my copy of the book in my 2007 fire and so I don't know what Murray actually wrote.

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Iceberg's avatar
Iceberg
9h

I think the rationale for defamation laws is the fact that damage to one's reputation can be much worse than many other things that libertarians(and everyone else) think should be illegal. Would you rather be falsely accused of rape(in a way that seems plausible to your acquaintances) or have $10000 stolen from you? I think this isn't a hard question to most men. In fact, these days, a false allegation of sexual misconduct is probably less to be preferred than all sorts of crime committed against you.

I'm not claiming that our current system is flawless, but without some recourse to victims of libel and slander, great wrongs will be committed with impunity.

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