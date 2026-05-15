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Bet On It

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Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
18h

I detest the "protection agency" idea. It strikes me as the worst kind of collectivist nonsense. Some writer, who liked them, said they should more properly be called "protection rackets" and he was right, whoever it was

What especially annoys me is the idea that they foster "private law". Depending on whose description you read, some have private law per protection agency, some add per private arbitrator.

But, you may ask, how can that work? What if a Mothers Against Drunk Drivers client wants to sue a Drunks Against Mad Mothers client? Whose private law applies, you ask.

Glad you asked, they respond. When agencies can't compromise, the alternative is literal war, dead bodies and grieving mothers and widows. Obviously that's too expensive, so such radical lawsets won't survive, and agencies will standardize on standard lawsets.

But, you ask in puzzlement, isn't that in contradiction to "private law"?

Crickets.

Then you ask what happens to criminals who don't pay their verdict debts. "Oh, their agencies drop them, no other agency will sign up deadbeats, so now they are easy scapegoats for unsolved crimes and can be enslaved to work off their unpaid verdict debt."

Slavery! you yell in suprise. "Of course, but because agencies want their money back, it will be kind and gentle and efficient slavery, and once released, they will be certified as rehabilitated members of society and agencies will sign them up again."

Obviously they are unfamiliar with thousands of years of slavery, and the recidivism rate of modern prisons.

And these guys are serious! Or at least claim to be.

https://mises.org/mises-wire/can-there-be-justice-outside-state-yes

How anyone can propose or swallow any of that justification for private law protection agencies is beyond my ken.

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William H Stoddard's avatar
William H Stoddard
8h

On one hand, I don't agree about Rothbard's merits; I think David Friedman did a better job in The Machinery of Freedom. On another, I don't think anarchocapitalism works as a model of a free sociey, for reasons I discussed in a recent post: https://williamhstoddard793246.substack.com/p/anarchocapitalism-as-a-political

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