Bet On It

Bet On It

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Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
21m

I am no economist, let alone an Austrian. But businesses don't march in lockstep. Some businesses will have been planning investments before the interest rate cuts and accelerate their plans by a few months or a year, others will see that and not want to be left behind. Some investments can bear fruit almost immediately, others take longer. Tax laws provide all sorts of deductions, and that can make it a reasonable bet to invest now. When a competitor expands or invests in newer equipment to be more efficient and productive, some competitors will react by bringing forward their own improvements, and better to do it while rates are low than later. Knowing that the rates are controlled by a capricious government and not likely to last can actually be an inducement to getting on the investment bandwagon while the getting is good.

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Follynomics's avatar
Follynomics
1hEdited

Great chapter. I have always struggled to reconcile the reasonableness of, and seemingly historically correct, Austrian perspective that Keynes’ system fails to account for stagflation and a few other empirical facts, with the fact that it has persuaded nearly every working economist. Why does the mainstream hold onto so much of Keynes system throughout any and all failures of it? I am not persuaded that Mises wasn’t translated early enough, and then Keynes took over and no one ever looked back and we got paradigm lock-in. That seems a bit too conspiratorial. I also feel there are enormous incentives to be the first scholar to prove Keynes wrong using ANY perspective, not just Austrian. The Austrians have had moments of fame and appreciation by big figures, it seems unlikely that nobody ever read Mises and that’s the problem. I guess though I just don’t understand why the field as a whole has always been Keynesian and kind of just sweeps under the rug the inability to square its theories with what the world actually shows us. What do the mainstream keynesians know that I don’t? Even the frontier models of heterogeneous agents still cling to a fair bit of Keynesian baggage. So what’s the real explanation for the Keynesian ascendancy and its ability to withstand falsification?

The other thing I wondered about reading this chapter is whether or not we don’t have enough data nowadays to test wether capital goods actually rise/fall in proportion to consumer goods in the way the Austrian theory predicts. Rothbard makes it seem like this would be a very easy and palpable way to prove or disprove the theory. He states repeatedly that capital goods rising during the boom and then collapsing during the bust (and vice versa for consumption goods), and this is a plain as day fact. Seems like something we could actually look at the data for nowadays.

The only time I have wondered about the paradigm lock-in perspective is when Greg Mankiw wrote on his blog that he has never read any Austrian and never will bc he holds a whigg view that someone else already has, so everything good is in the textbooks already and everything bad has been set aside. But he writes the textbooks, so shouldn’t he be one reading the Austrians?

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