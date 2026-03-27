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JRS's avatar
JRS
24m

If you want to bring the birth rate down to Taiwan levels, abolish compulsory primary education. I tend to agree that schools are piss-poor places to learn anything, but they are excellent in terms of getting kids away from parents so that they can work and have some type of break (especially for those who don't have family close by). It's already a big ask for parents to sacrifice 5 years of their careers for a child; they're not gonna do 18.

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Jocelyn's avatar
Jocelyn
31m

The link to West's findings is broken.

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