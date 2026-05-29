Bet On It

Bet On It

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Mr. Ala's avatar
Mr. Ala
6h

I am sad to claim that it is of a piece with Rothbard's thought.

So much did he detest "our enemy the[, specifically our own,] state" that he was full of denials, demurrals, justifications, excuses, and mitigations for all of its enemies, foreign and domestic, not excluding criminal ones, even when they actually harmed (life, limb, and) liberty to a greater degree than our own state did, even of our own citizens!

I call that a total loss of perspective. A great loss. Even more important, a number of American libertarian writers have followed him in this terrible error. This brings libertarianism into disrepute.

Not that statists left or right were ever going to like it.

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forumposter123@protonmail.com's avatar
forumposter123@protonmail.com
4h

If the USA hadn't been involved in WW2 then the Nazi's might well have conquered Europe to the Urals and Japan conquered China and Southeast Asia. I can't see how this could possibly be a superior outcome to actual historical events.

Stalin getting Eastern Europe is just the pragmatic result of "possession is 9/10th of the law". Is Bryan seriously proposing we should have initiated Churchill's Operation Unthinkable and started WW3?

I have a lot of beefs with the USA not supporting the KMT more after the wear, but USA involvement in WW2 didn't CAUSE communist takeover of China. Absent KMT victory the only way to prevent that outcome would be for imperial Japan to rule over China.

Not a good outcome!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unit_731

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