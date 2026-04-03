Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent Cook's avatar
Vincent Cook
2d

Another issue that Rothbard didn't foresee is the problem of increasing capital consumption--the promise of old age/disability benefits in the future strongly disincentivizes thrift, while the massive expense associated with current benefits largely comes at the expense whatever pool of private savings does exist.

Such problems weren't so obvious in the 1970s, but empirical data today are absolutely stunning. Since Medicare and Medicaid were enacted in the mid-1960s, the share of national income going towards increasing the stock of capital goods (i.e. net saving) has gone from around 15% down to zero, while the share going towards current transfer payments has gone from around 6% to near 20%, and briefly spiked to 25% during the COVID lockdowns and net government dissavings due to exploding deficits has gone from near zero to around 8% (see https://cdn.mises.org/inline-images/image_271.png for a FRED graph of these data).

Zero means that the stock of capital goods isn't growing, even though the population is still growing. Welfare statism is the actual cause of America's deindustrialization, though neither Republicans nor Democrats dare admit the truth of this.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bryan Caplan
Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
2dEdited

Back to immigration, eh? The best way to help the third world's poor is let them immigrate to the first world.

How about reversing that? The best way to help the third world poor is not to let them come to the first world, but to drop first world trade barriers; allow their industrial and farm products to compete on an equal footing. Stop barring their factory output for having "lesser" environmental and labor laws. Their children are working because their society is too poor to support full-time schooling up to age 18; as their society becomes wealthier, they'll be able to afford such luxuries.

And stop nation-to-nation charity, which just fills Swiss bank accounts.

I too believe charity can provide all the help necessary for the truly needy, the low IQ or disabled. But there are no national equivalents. If a nation occupies such crap territory that it can't provide its own food, then they can foot-vote and go elsewhere. That is curable, unlike low IQ or disabilities. Japan is a fine example of a resource-poor country which doesn't let its disabilities keep it poor.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bryan Caplan
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Caplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture