Bet On It

Bet On It

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Chris Kaufman's avatar
Chris Kaufman
12h

Hey Bryan, the link to your Rube Goldberg solution appears to be broken. It just points to your website.

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Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
11h

I've thought of this too, what libertarian hasn't?

The idea of tolls on every block would certainly be possible with transponders or number plate readers. There's another way: parcel owners own the road in front of their parcel, from curb to center. The figures I had were $2/sq ft for two inch thick repaving. A 100 foot wide parcel extending 20 feet to the center is $4000 to completely repave. Residential streets seldom need anything so serious; if it were every ten years (still more than necessary), that's only $400/year.

I lived on a private road at the time, paved for 3/4 mile then 1/2 mile dirt. Pothole maintenance every spring was a nuisance but done in a day, although I forget now how much the material cost. In addition, road contractors would make every effort to fix all potholes on a block at the same time. When the county road needed pothole repairing, the crew covered many miles in a day.

Thus I don't see any need for tolling on residential streets.

Business districts would be the same, but more contracted repair than parcel owner. They would pay the cost as just another business expense instead of transponders and plate readers.

The cost would be the same at worst, less if government inefficiency is taken into account.

As for access, I do not see that as a problem. Even if there is only one road to a house, any road company which blocked access would have in effect stolen your parcel from you. Legal recourse is already available for other disturbances, such as a pig farm or sewage treatment plant next door, all night construction, or other actions which make it impossible to live in your home; barring access certainly qualifies. Exorbitant toll increases would qualify too.

(People who worry about big box stores or factories or warehouses or skyscrapers amuse me; do they really think any such business is going to plop down in a residential neighborhood whose infrastructure can't support the building itself or the customer traffic? Morons!)

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