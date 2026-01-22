*Unbeatable* Round-Up
My magnum opus, Unbeatable: The Brutally Honest Case for Free Markets, is now under review by the University of Chicago Press. Counting originality, breadth, depth, and the quality of writing, I deem it my very best book. Since the expected release date isn’t until Spring of 2027, here’s a full inventory of all the available excerpts to whet your appetite. In chronological order:
Excerpt from the Introduction: Capitalism, Socialism, and Social Desirability Bias
Excerpt from Chapter 1: The Mainstream World Is Not Free-Market
Excerpt from Chapter 2: The Merciful Maximization of the Market
Excerpt from Chapter 3: Excusing the Government
Excerpt from Chapter 4: Irrationality As the Fountainhead of Market Failure
Excerpt from Chapter 5: Milton Friedman’s Weird Abolition List
Excerpt from Chapter 6: Governments Do the Bad Things That Sound Good
Excerpt from the Conclusion: A Friendly Appeal to the Unconvinced
It's impressive to see such confidence in your own work. When authors themselves deem their latest book to be their best, it often reflects genuine breakthrough insights. Looking forward to seeing how this comprehensive case for free markets unfolds when it's published!
Really looking forward to it. One of the reasons I learned English was to read books like this.