Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Boring Radical Centrism's avatar
Boring Radical Centrism
7h

Calling mainstream economists left wing or leftist feels a bit extreme. This is just quibbling over definitions but I think calling them center-left or liberal would be more appropriate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Dr Terence Dwyer's avatar
Dr Terence Dwyer
4h

But there is no intergenerational free market in land tenures. They are based on "first come, first grabbed". Later generations are excluded from competing. Hence wealth inequality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture