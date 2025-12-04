Bet On It

The first point seems incredibly poorly thought through.

People very clearly do move away from high-immigration neighbourhoods! This is well documented in the UK and France at the population level.

White Britons tend to move to majority-white (95%+) areas in their 30s when having kids.

We also see macro-level shifts in the classic “white flight” cases: Bradford, Saint-Denis, Southall, Blackburn, Tower Hamlets. Entire neighbourhoods that were 99% White in the 1950s are now over 90% minority.

And the answer to the question “Why don’t people move across the country?” is already in the preceding paragraph. “Somewheres” are defined by attachment to place, not race or nation or ethnicity. If you’re from south London and you’re uneasy about the pace or nature of demographic change, your options typically look like:

1) Stay put - keep your attachment to place, with less attachment to the area’s shifting ethnic profile. Quite common until the demographic shift gets extreme; 2) Move nearby to somewhere whiter but still kinda "your area" (Essex is the classic example for Londoners) - also common. 3) Move across the country to somewhere 99+% white (e.g. Cumbria) - this is less common because you have no attachments there!

7h

Bryan's pro-immigration stance has a lot to recommend it, but his revealed-preference test cuts both ways. He argues that if natives truly disliked the cultural change brought by immigration, they would simply move to low-immigration areas, and the fact that they don’t proves the costs aren’t high. But that assumes the only relevant change is immigration-driven cultural shift. For many people, moving itself (leaving family networks, lifelong routines, and a place they’re deeply rooted) is an even bigger cultural upheaval. So their inaction doesn’t show that immigration-driven cultural change is trivial; it may just show that they’re choosing the smaller of two unwelcome changes. Staying put can be a sign of constraint, not indifference. I can imagine a decent response to this based on what he's said and written elsewhere, but in the dialog in this chapter its absence is kind of glaring.

