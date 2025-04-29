Bet On It

Boring Radical Centrism
1h

>What exactly does brutal honesty buy us? To start, brutal honesty lets us affirm that the correlation between what is good and what sounds good is quite low. So low, in fact, that we can justifiably praise free markets because they give business incentives to do good stuff that sounds bad and criticize governments because they give politicians incentives to do bad stuff that sounds good. “Good stuff that sounds bad” like: downsizing superfluous workers, hiring tens of millions of low-skilled foreigners, deliberately infecting volunteers with Covid to speed up drug testing, greatly curtailing end-of-life medical care, and leveling historic neighborhoods in San Francisco to build new skyscrapers. “Bad stuff that sounds good” like: free roads, free parking, free college, free health care, licensing medical workers, regulating prescription drugs, requiring building permits, banning recreational drugs, sanctioning employers who hire illegal immigrants, and ensuring a dignified retirement for every American.

I don't think you can take it as a given that that stuff is good or bad. People being free to make their own choices is not always best for them I think as a quick test, you can go "Would I prefer a 5 year old make their own decision on this topic, or would I want their parent to over rule them?" Would you let a 5 year old volunteer to be a covid test subject? Would you tell a five year old they're responsible for checking whether a drug is safe or if the manufacturer is lying about it? Would you tell a five year old they're responsible for their own money and if they waste it all, they're on their own in any emergency?

Many adults are not more responsible than the hypothetical five year old. Having a cautious government step in to make sure fools don't have the freedom to harm themselves can be good.

Directionally, I'd still love to see the world become more libertarian. On most issues, I'd want to take a couple steps to be more libertarian. But already there are some industries that are too permissive, like sports gambling. The whole industry generates relatively little utility, while draining massive amounts of money by preying upon the psychological weaknesses of adults. You wouldn't leave a five year old alone with a bag of Halloween candy and trust them to make the right decision, you shouldn't leave ~20% of US adults alone with a sports gambling app and trust them to make the right decision.

Chip Morris
1h

I am looking forward to your efforts while being amazed that you are signing up to be the most unpopular public intellectual of all time. Going against SDB is, perforce, inviting the opprobrium of the vast majority of people who, as per your thesis, succumb to SDB. You are a brave man.

