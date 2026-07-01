Bet On It

Bet On It

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Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
1d

You're beating a dead horse, Bryan.

Today's (and tomorrow's) socialists are NOT those of the 20th century who were indeed responsible for its obscene butcher's bill and the penury and despair of countless millions forced to live through it. Instead, this is a NEW socialism; Democratic Socialism, by name and definition.

It is a socialism that expertly harnesses the free market to produce goods abundantly, efficiently, and perfectly in tune with consumer demand. At the same time and by general and democratic agreement, the "excesses" of capitalism are curbed, and the vast productive capacity of the system is carefully and competently managed to provide decent and satisfying lives for ALL the members of a democratic socialist society. THIS time, things will be different—you'll see...

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PKPearson's avatar
PKPearson
1d

The antagonism between socialism and fascism is just sibling rivalry. Stalin murdered Trotsky; does that make Trotsky an anticommunist? Hardly.

Saying that socialism and fascism are opposites is like saying that catholicism and protestantism are opposites.

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