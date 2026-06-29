Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick's avatar
Patrick
1d

It would be interesting to compare this to chatgpt's scores for other countries during the same time period, including the USSR, France, Spain and the USA.

Would you be willing to share the exact prompt you used to make the results as comparable as possible?

Reply
Share
Vladimir Vilimaitis's avatar
Vladimir Vilimaitis
1dEdited

I feel like you're conflating "socialist" and "economically unfree". "Socialist" is an essentially contested concept and effectively a vague tribal allegiance signal. From a neutral point of view, it points in the direction of a particular kind of economically unfree regime specifically focused on limiting freedom to own private property, engage in entrepreneurship or participate in the market. And here lies the problem - no matter how constrained Nazi-era German companies like Krupp, IG Farben, Siemens or Daimler-Benz might have been, they still were allowed to exist and compete.

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Caplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture