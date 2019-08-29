In September of 1939, almost exactly 80 years ago, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union started World War II by invading Poland. Though Hitler double-crossed Stalin two years later, the secret provisions of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact explicitly divided Eastern Europe between them. How was this alliance possible – and what was it all about? False modesty aside, I think that my encyclopedia articles on Communism and Fascism are a fine place to start.

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