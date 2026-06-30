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Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
5h

The inconsistency which annoys me most in this regard is saying that true socialism has never been tried while repeatedly claiming that free markets don't work, laissez-faire doesn't work, capitalism doesn't work ...

Either all have never been tried; or close approximations of all have been tried, and all socialist approximations have performed worse than app market approximations.

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Spencer Marlen-Starr's avatar
Spencer Marlen-Starr
4h

I just finally finished part 3 of "Capitalism, Socialism, and Democracy" last week thinking very little in that book published in 1942 would have anything to say about almost any contemporary debates, and then I stumble across this article.

That books is extremely relevant to this particular debate in ways that are surprising. I highly recommend the book!

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