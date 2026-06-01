Bet On It

Bet On It

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Albert's avatar
Albert
3h

You are very altruistic. All of your claims say that the total net benefit to the world is large. But unless I'm reading things incorrectly, all of the benefits accrue to the immigrants. But how about the benefits to current citizens of the US? Are current citizens worse off, especially if politics and governance degrade?

And since as Garrett Jones points out, virtually all the scientific advances have come from a small set of countries, couldn't open borders in those countries be killing the goose that lays the golden egg? Shouldn't you be a bit more cautious in advocating for that?

I'm all for increasing immigration for high IQ individuals, especially from high trust cultures. But all the corruption I've seen from immigrants coming from low IQ/trust countries make me skeptical of your claims.

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David R Henderson's avatar
David R Henderson
3h

Best paragraph: "And even if my whole reply to Jones’ critique is wrong, Hive Mind strongly implies that the U.S. should eagerly welcome any migrant with an IQ of 98 or higher, which is well over a billion people worldwide."

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