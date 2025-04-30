After finishing the sentence that ends “and dissenters are intimidated into silence,” I wish I’d turned around to all the sign-waving protestors and said the following:

By the way, I’ve never spoken before an audience with protest signs before. Did the signs change anyone’s mind? [wait, then speak directly to the sign-holders] Did you think your signs would change anyone’s mind?

Consider this sign saying, “DEI hurts no one.” Did you honestly think an adult human being would read it and say, “How can I oppose DEI given the fact that it hurts no one?” You tell me.

If the signs aren’t intended to persuade, what is their purpose? I can’t help but feel that you’re trying to intimidate critics into silence. And I’m not too proud to let you know that you’ve partly succeeded. While I’m obviously still talking, I’m nervous. I probably won’t sleep well tonight.