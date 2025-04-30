Here’s the video for the talk I recently gave to George Mason University’s Board of Visitors. Overall, I’m glad I agreed to speak up. As a public speaker, though, I have three regrets.
While I approach the podium, a heckler calls out (roughly), “Why does he get to speak?!” Later in the meeting, a couple of officials said that the Board should have invited a rebuttal professor to speak in favor of DEI. My regret: As soon as I took the mic, I should have said:
Why do I get to speak? I’m speaking because I was invited. But seriously, haven’t you already heard a hundred pro-DEI talks over the last 15 years? Do you truly want to hear the 101st? During those 15 years of orthodoxy, did GMU ever invite critics to speak, or even acknowledge that we’re alive? You want diversity and inclusion? I am the diversity. I am the inclusion.
Before going into my prepared remarks, I talk a little about my background. In hindsight, I wish I skipped all that in favor of:
We’ve heard a bunch of fine talks today, but has anyone changed their mind? [wait] About anything? I probably won’t do any better [wait for laughter], but what you’re about to hear is me striving to convince you personally that GMU should abolish DEI forever.
After finishing the sentence that ends “and dissenters are intimidated into silence,” I wish I’d turned around to all the sign-waving protestors and said the following:
By the way, I’ve never spoken before an audience with protest signs before. Did the signs change anyone’s mind? [wait, then speak directly to the sign-holders] Did you think your signs would change anyone’s mind?
Consider this sign saying, “DEI hurts no one.” Did you honestly think an adult human being would read it and say, “How can I oppose DEI given the fact that it hurts no one?” You tell me.
If the signs aren’t intended to persuade, what is their purpose? I can’t help but feel that you’re trying to intimidate critics into silence. And I’m not too proud to let you know that you’ve partly succeeded. While I’m obviously still talking, I’m nervous. I probably won’t sleep well tonight.
And in all seriousness, I slept fitfully that night. But you can still enjoy the talk!
It is striking how banal the McCarthy-era loyalty oath sounds in 2025.
You know, the whole justification for tenure is to allow a faculty member to give a speech like this. You spoke the truth even though doing so was uncomfortable, even embarrassing, for the university. And you did so even though it was uncomfortable for you.
Thanks for being the voice of reason.