The Caplan-Khan Culture Convo

Thanks again to Razib Khan for taking the time to discuss my new book, You Have No Right to Your Culture. Apologies to everyone who had audio issues, but the attached video sounds clean to me. If you’re curious, here’s the list of questions I was working from.

1. When I published this book, I thought of Razib and his amazing personal cultural history. Please share!

2. Razib’s take on cultural evolution versus biological evolution.

3. Does biological evolution lead anywhere? How about cultural evolution?

4. Assimilation: Razib’s story and the general story.

5. Reaction to: Immigrant assimilation is obviously high. My 1-gen story.

6. Razib’s experience with Islam, and his frank assessment. % of good Muslims?

7. Hopelessness of Muslim development? Growth in Bangladesh. UAE?

8. Hopelessness of Muslim immigration? Why Razibs matter.

9. Reaction to: My international adoption evidence

10. Best of Bangladeshi culture?

11. Austin Renaissance. Highlights of 2020-1, when we were hanging out.

12. The 2021 Hanania event. Hanania on Asian culture.

13. Non-obvious Western culture Razib recommends.

P.S. Zoom is definitely less buggy, but I always get more listeners for Substack Live, so I’m torn. One theory was that my lack of headphones somehow messed up Razib’s audio; next time around, I’ll test it. If you actually know something, please share in the comments.

P.P.S. Hope to see you in Spain and Charlotte!