Upcoming Events
Spain, Charlotte, UATX, San Antonio, Soho Forum, and beyond
Here are the latest Bet On It events. If appropriate, please RSVP or otherwise indicate interest in the comments.
I’ll be in Spain on April 24-28. I arrive early on April 24 in Madrid, and I’ll be speaking for Liberty Con Europe that weekend. If you see me around, please say hi, though I will be extremely sleep-deprived the first day!
After Liberty Con ends, I’m organizing a side trip via high-speed rail to Valencia. We’ll leave by late afternoon on April 26, and I have to be back in Madrid by the evening of April 28. ¡Cuantos más, mejor!
From there, I fly straight to Charlotte, North Carolina. If anyone wants to organize, I’m happy to do an early dinner on April 29. Warning: I will again be sleep-deprived.
I am teaching three classes for UATX on May 13-June 5, and will be living in Austin the whole time. My classes: Introduction to Political Science (M/Th, 11:30-12:45), Immigration and Housing (Tu/Th, 10:00-11:15), and Education and the Family (Tu/Th, 3:30-4:45). UATX will allow a few hand-picked students to audit each class. Send me a short email about yourself if you want to give it a go.
During my time in Austin, I’ll be organizing multiple social events including a regular game night at UATX, an RPG mini-campaign, karaoke, and more. Want to attend any or all? I can probably get you in.
One evening during my stay in Texas, I’ll be speaking on housing for The Civic San Antonio. Date: TBA.
On June 8, I’ll be in New York City for another Soho Forum debate. This time I’m debating Simon Hankinson of the Heritage Foundation on: “Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) should complete its mandate to deport all illegal aliens currently residing in the United States.” (Spoiler: No). I’ve actually had one pleasant lunch with Hankinson, so I’m optimistic that we’ll also have a pleasant debate.
The USA floats on a sea of Latin labour. Why deport useful workers?