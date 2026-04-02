Here are the latest Bet On It events. If appropriate, please RSVP or otherwise indicate interest in the comments.

I’ll be in Spain on April 24-28. I arrive early on April 24 in Madrid, and I’ll be speaking for Liberty Con Europe that weekend. If you see me around, please say hi, though I will be extremely sleep-deprived the first day!

After Liberty Con ends, I’m organizing a side trip via high-speed rail to Valencia. We’ll leave by late afternoon on April 26, and I have to be back in Madrid by the evening of April 28. ¡Cuantos más, mejor!

From there, I fly straight to Charlotte, North Carolina. If anyone wants to organize, I’m happy to do an early dinner on April 29. Warning: I will again be sleep-deprived.