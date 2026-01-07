Bet On It

Citizen Penrose
1d

"On a core emotional level, the left is anti-market."

I don't think this characterisation is fair for Bruenig, he gave practical and philosophical reasons for disliking aspects of markets and conceded market orientated supply side solutions could work in some situations. Someone who was emotionally opposed to markets wouldn't have conceded that.

If he's more concerned about redistribution than over-regulation it just shows that he views one as a more serious problem than the other, not that he rejects market-solutions on principle, which he explicitly didn't.

Simon Kinahan
1dEdited

It it actually true that means tested benefits are cheaper than universal ones?

Means testing itself it expensive. People have to evaluate claims, and there will inevitably be fraud, and this all requires bureaucracy which will be self-interested and a target for corruption in its own right. And then the means test itself deters some of the people you want to help because completing it has a cost to them too. And the more precisely you try to target benefits, the larger these costs become.

If you contrast that with UBI, the implementation of UBI in the ideal case is just a program to submit a bunch of bank transactions. The amount of money being moved is much larger, but moving money in and of itself isn't expensive, and much of the money is being given straight back to the people who paid it in taxes, and you can encourage people to remove themselves from the actual payment system and claim a tax credit instead, which alleviates any concern about borrowing costs.

