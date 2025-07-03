Nine years ago, I critically analyzed the Cohen-Friedman debate on means-testing Social Security. Only recently, though, did I find the original footage from 1971.

As far as I know, this is the first time that any prominent social scientist made the “A program only for the poor will always be a poor program” argument that thousands of apologists for universalism have parroted ever since. Enjoy!

P.S. Since 1971, sociologists have branded Cohen’s argument “the paradox of redistribution.” They’ve written hundreds of article assessing toned-down versions of Cohen’s story. Why toned-down? Because Western governments spend trillions of dollars annually on means-tested programs. The U.S. alone spends over a trillion. So unless that’s your idea of “poor programs,” you have to reinterpret Cohen’s hyperbole as “means-tested programs have a marginally tendency to be poorer.”

The punchline of the two literature reviews I found, as you might guess, is that the evidence for even toned-down Cohen is mixed at best. See for yourself:

Marx, Ive, Lina Salanauskaite, and Gerlinde Verbist. 2013. “The paradox of redistribution revisited: and that it may rest in peace?” LIS working paper series 593.

Gugushvili, Dimitri, and Tijs Laenen. 2021. "Two decades after Korpi and Palme’s “paradox of redistribution”: What have we learned so far and where do we take it from here?." Journal of International and Comparative Social Policy 37(2): 112-127.