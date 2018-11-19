Nuclear power has the ability to provide cheap, renewable, safe, clean energy for all mankind. But only 11% of global electricity comes from nuclear power.
Why is something so great so rare?
Because government strangles nuclear power with regulation.
Why do governments strangle it?
Because nuclear power is unpopular.
Why is it so unpopular?
First, innumeracy. The gains of nuclear power vastly outweigh all the complaints put together, but the complaints are emotionally gripping. Deaths from radiation are horrifying; vastly higher fatalities from coal are not. Even nuclear accidents that kill zero people get worldwide media attention, fueling draconian populist regulation.
Second, spookiness. Scientifically illiterate people can imagine endless far-fetched dangers of nuclear power. And at risk of sounding elitist, almost everyone is scientifically illiterate.
[brief pause]
Immigration has the ability to double the wealth produced by all mankind. But only 3% of people on Earth are migrants.
Why is something so great so rare?
Because government strangles immigration with regulation.
Why do governments strangle it?
Because immigration is unpopular.
Why is it so unpopular?
First, innumeracy. The gains of immigration vastly outweigh all the complaints put together, but the complaints are emotionally gripping. Deaths from immigrant crime are horrifying; vastly higher fatalities from native crime are not. Even immigrant outrages that kill zero people get worldwide media attention, fueling draconian populist regulation.
Second, spookiness. Economically illiterate people can imagine endless far-fetched dangers of immigration. And at risk of sounding elitist, almost everyone is economically illiterate.
Why don’t you run a quick poll among your readers on the subjects? I am sure you will find close to 100% support for nuclear power and a way lower percentage supporting uncontrolled immigration. Are we all irrational? Don’t think so at all.
The question of immigration seems more complicated than that of nuclear power. There is persuasive evidence from Nordic countries (specifically, Denmark) that immigration from Middle East and North and sub-Saharan Africa has a net negative effect on public finances across the whole lifetime of the immigrants. Therefore at least in these countries numerate and scientifically literate people would have reason to oppose immigration from these parts of the world.