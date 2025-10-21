Bet On It

User's avatar
Jerdle's avatar
Jerdle
5h

Yeah, this is just "this argument supports a view I find morally wrong, therefore it's false".

Didn't expect to see it in 2025.

William Meller's avatar
William Meller
3h

Hi Bryan,

Pardon me for entering into what must be a long debate, but isn't there some conflict between the findings of your paper, that "recipients of government assistance are not just economically disadvantaged—they are behaviorally and cognitively deficient. Correct. If you read the paper, we offer plenty of evidence in favor of these claims." and your conclusion that the solution to this problem is "we treat them like normal humans who are capable of revising their personal decisions."

Your original paper makes it clear that the members of this group are not "normal' in their abilities to make rational personal decisions. In fact, it may be this inability that has contributed to their being members of this group in the first place. Your solution "If members of your group do worse because of bad decisions, you have a straightforward solution: Make better decisions." doesn't seem to follow to me. They are members of this group BECAUSE of their inability to make good decisions. Material assistance may not be the best solution but just advising them to make better decisions is doomed to failure by the very findings of your paper.

I realize that this does not address the point of your email this morning. Plocher is wrong in trying to cancel Beaulier's candidacy because of this paper.

Thanks,

William

