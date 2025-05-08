Bet On It

VK
2h

I didn't use the link above and just went to Amazon and searched for "Bryan Caplan". The book was the last search result on the first page. There were several random items in search results they weren't even books or associated with Bryan.

I order roughly 100 books from Amazon per year and probably do 1000 searches per year. My intent in clear. Google understands me very very well.

Amazon is great in general but one consistently terrible part of their infrastructure is search. It was terrible when I worked at Amazon and is still terrible.

They don't prioritize fixing it because they are essentially a monopoly for US online shopping. I wish I had an alternative place to shop so I could help them see that this terrible customer experience needs to be addressed with my feet.

I did buy the book, but it was yet another frustrating experience that was not customer centric at all.

Boring Radical Centrism
18m

You don't support the TikTok ban? I find it very concerning that China has such an easy source of propaganda into the West. Not to mention the possibility that it contains hidden malware.

