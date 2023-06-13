Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henri Hein's avatar
Henri Hein
Jun 13, 2023

Stop reading blogs and start practicing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Brian's avatar
Brian
Jun 13, 2023

10X as much isn’t specific enough because it’s agnostic about the amount of work the person was doing before.

Two people could be failing to learn a foreign language. The first may be studying an hour a day, the second may be doing 5 minutes of daily Duolingo. Your prescription would have the first person studying 10 hours per day (probably overkill) and the second doing 50 minutes of Duolingo daily (perhaps still not enough).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture