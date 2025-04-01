Today at 2:30 PM ET I’m doing another Substack livestream. This is your chance to Ask Me Anything About Natalism! Interested? Subscribers will get an email from Substack a couple minutes before the start time.
April 8 is my actual birthday, but I’m celebrating it early in Nashville on April 3 at 6 PM at Pollo Campero, 30 Harding Mall Dr, Nashville, TN 37211. All Bet On It readers and their friends and family are welcome to join! Please RSVP in the comments.
Big news: This May and June, My sons and I are taking a trip around the world! Here is our tentative schedule; if you’d like to join us for a meal or host an event in any of our destinations, please email me.
DC —> Dubai, arriving May 21.
Dubai —> Doha, arriving May 24.
Doha Debate on May 25. Topic: “Is meritocracy a lie?” Opponent(s): TBD. Not open to the public, as far as I know, but when the debate airs, I’ll share it. My short answer to “Is meritocracy a lie?” is of course a resounding “No.” But I’ll definitely argue that meritocracy would be much truer under open borders.
Doha —> Tokyo, arriving May 28.
Travelling all over Honshu and Hokkaido over the next 3-4 weeks. Exact plans open, so if you’d like to host me anywhere on these islands, let me know.
Tokyo —> Los Angeles, mid-late June. In town for a few days, with time for a meet-up.
Los Angeles —> DC.
Interested in the LA meetup.