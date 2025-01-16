I am thrilled to announce that, by the power of libertarianism.org, Open Borders: The Science and Ethics of Immigration is back in print!

Originally published in late 2019, just months before Covid hit, I still consider it my most persuasive and most entertaining book, in no small thanks to my star artist Zach Weinersmith. Open Borders isn’t just my personal best-selling book; it is a bona fide New York Times Best-seller.

The reissue has no new material. One day, I hope to add a new chapter on the environment and contagious disease, but not this day. How, though, has my thinking on open borders evolved over the last five years?

My kind of MAGA.

P.S. Want me to do some more Open Borders publicity? Arrange a bulk order? Make it your campus-wide book? Speak to your team? Email me, because I’m eager to talk — especially if you’re DOGEd-up. Please help me help you turn my 5% probability of major immigration liberalization into 100%.