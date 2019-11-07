This just in: Open Borders: The Science and Ethics of Immigration, has made the New York Times Bestseller List! The one line summary – “An economics professor argues that opening all borders could bolster the global economy” – is an bizarre understatement. Far better to say, “An economics professors argues that opening all borders would swiftly created unprecedented prosperity” or better yet “An economics professor argues that immigration restrictions are an economic and moral disaster.”

Still, I’ll take what I can get!

