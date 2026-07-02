Today at 4:30 PM ET, I’m doing a Substack Live event with Robert Lawson on this week’s posts on Nazism, socialism, and economic freedom. Bob is a co-founder of the Fraser’s Institute’s Economic Freedom of the World index, a fountain of knowledge, and a joy to know.

Subscribers will get a link around 4:29 PM, and we’ll strive to save time for your live questions!

P.S. If there are serious sound problems, please let me know immediately. Sound in the final videos always sounds good to me, but some listeners have problems with the live transmissions. If the problems are insuperable, we’ll switch to zoom.