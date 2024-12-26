While I was in Delhi, I did a very fun inaugural podcast with Neil Joseph of Expanding Horizons. In case you’re wondering, Neil is 100% Indian. About 6% of the Indians I met could pass for European, but Neil isn’t one of them!
India has about 8 million immigrants on work visas and many more immigrants on business visas.
This number is growing exponentially and will likely soon be over 30 million immigrants. In part because India has places such as Bangalore where bleeding edge tech workers make half what they make in silicon valley. These places are major hubs of global R&D, angel investors, VCs, private equity and try to attract a lot of global talent.
Bryan Caplan is absolutely right that Indian elites are Americanized and discuss poorer parts of India from an American lens. And that this is a large problem.