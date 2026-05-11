Bet On It

Bet On It

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James Hudson's avatar
James Hudson
12h

You do not address Garett Jones’s *political* or *public policy* worry. Bad politics—roughly speaking, *socialism*—is the main reason poor countries are poor. Importing people who favor such policies will sooner or later undermine our prosperity. It is unfortunate that we cannot deport our native-born socialists; let us not make our position even worse by importing foreign ones—by importing the people who have created the self-defeating politics of most foreign countries.

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Frank's avatar
Frank
12hEdited

I don't think most people who oppose open borders or large scale immigration really spend much time thinking about the productive capacity of immigrants. They don't distinguish between low skilled or high skilled — they actually focus more on how much the origin culture overlaps with American (particularly traditional Anglo Christian Protestant) culture because that's the cost to individuals. They think 'X culture is or is not fairly punctual, does/doesn't tend to throw loud parties that carry on through midnight, does/doesn't favor redistributive political movements, etc.' And invariably high skilled workers tend to come from cultures that don't carry huge switching costs while low skilled workers tend to come from cultures that have massive switching costs.

Yes the math probably says the benefits are greater than the costs — but the benefits aren't as tangible and obvious as the costs. And critically, the costs and benefits aren't borne by the same people. The professor in a homogeneous suburb gets cheaper strawberries and a richer intellectual case for open borders. The working class neighborhood gets the actual friction of navigating a fundamentally different cultural operating system every day. If you live in a very diverse area and you're a traditional American raised in a watered down version of Calvinism — think Max Weber protestant ethic — you simply think 'these neighbors of mine require a lot of adjusting to.' They don't go 'ahh but they're increasing my disposable income by X%.' The aggregate math being positive doesn't make that friction less real — it just makes it easier to ignore if you're not the one bearing it. Until the economic case for immigration is paired with a credible answer to these switching costs, the argument isn't going to move anyone from the nativist side on this issue. Oh and im aware of the "no one.

has a right to their culture" argument but its kind of moot. If you tell someone "you dont have a right to impose your behavioral preferences on others" they will ignore you and try anyway because other peoples behaviors impact ones life.

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