I’m planning two domestic events this September, and a series of international events in January. If you’re interested, please let me know in the comments.

Meet-up in Portland, Oregon around 8 PM on September 13. Weather permitting, I’m also planning on hiking Mount St. Helens the afternoon of September 13, and would be happy to have some company for that, too. Meet-up in Madison, Wisconsin around 8 PM on September 27. I’ll actually be in Madison from September 24-28, so if you have other ideas, I’m open. I’m speaking in Santa Cruz, Bolivia in mid-January, and further events in Santiago, Chile and Lima, Peru are now under consideration. The agenda is still very flexible, so if you have the connections to bring me to your area of South America during this period, please email me. I need to return to the U.S. by January 19 at the latest. (Mis hijos hispanohablantes, estudiantes de doctorado en economía en la Universidad de Wisconsin, vienen conmigo. Tienen varias charlas fascinantes propias que estarían encantados de presentar en inglés o español).

P.S. Suggestions for the next premium subscriber event? Please put those in the comments as well.