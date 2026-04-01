Bet On It

Bet On It

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Kristian's avatar
Kristian
4d

Gad is almost as triggered about econometrics (and implicitly economists) as Nassim Taleb. There must be something in the water in Lebanon.

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cinematix's avatar
cinematix
4d

Do another one with Yaron Brook!

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