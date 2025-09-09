In April, I received an intriguing speaking invitation.

The US Navy engages in Freedom of Navigation operations to prove the right to sail through international waters aggressive and hostile countries are trying to claim. This conference is a Freedom of Intellectual Navigation operation against the aggressive and hostile forces trying to limit intellectual exploration on campuses nationwide. The goal is to prove that the University of Chicago lives up to its commitments to free inquiry by bringing to campus distinguished scholars who have faced ridicule, cancellations, and physical attacks for their scholarship. The speakers are chosen specifically to address issues that are not being addressed on many campuses, thereby demonstrating the special intellectual atmosphere at the University of Chicago. Attendees will be electrified by the chance to openly discuss topics and consider perspectives they may never have been able to on campus.

I’m pleased to report that the Intellectual Freedom of Navigation Conference is going forward, and I’m on the agenda. I’ll be presenting the main arguments from Don’t Be a Feminist. Here’s the full schedule:

Schedule, November 7, 2025 8:30a - arrive and mingle 8:50a - Introductory remarks by Harald Uhlig 9:00a - Bryan Caplan on feminism 9:30a - Gad Saad on Suicidal Empathy 10:00a - break 10:15a - J. Michael Bailey on autogynephilia 10:45a - Amy Wax on bourgeois culture 11:15a - break 11:30a - panel with morning speakers on “Are you who you say you are? Which wins, subjective or objective identification? Does lived experience trump external evidence?” with moderator Peggy Mason 12:30p - lunch break 1:30p - Anna Krylov on campus protests 2:00p - Sally Satel on health disparities 2:30p - break 2:45p - Stephen Macedo on COVID 3:15p - Garett Jones on immigration 3:45p - break 4:00p - panel with afternoon speakers on “How do you talk to the person you hate? How can we have meaningful discussions among people with starkly opposing opinions?” with moderator Dorian Abbot

Confession: I was a little worried I’d end up sharing the stage with cranks rather than scholars, but I’m glad to see my fears are misplaced. My colleague Garett Jones is deeply wrong about immigration (even on his own terms), but no critic of immigration is better.

Attendance is gratis and open to the public; just fill out this form and you’re in. And even if protesters shut us down, you can still enjoy the fireworks. ;-)