Bet On It

Bet On It

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Dave92f1's avatar
Dave92f1
13h

You should try the drugs. All of them. At least once. You'll learn something. I don't think you're the type to get addicted.

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Rodrigo Coelho's avatar
Rodrigo Coelho
5h

"I am built to feel like a genius even if the facts don’t support that judgment."

Lol, this is one of the most relatable things I've ever read!

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