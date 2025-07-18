I met Sheldon Richman in 1989 at the “Mises University” seminar at Stanford. I was right out of high school. Two years later, I was a Cato Institute summer intern. Since Sheldon ran the program, I got to talk ideas with him every day. He’s a true autodidact and polymath, with deep knowledge of economics, philosophy, history, and much more. And, as you’d expect, a great lover of liberty.

Also, funny.

I was puzzled, then, when Sheldon became a vocal left-libertarian in the early 2000s. I was especially puzzled when he started arguing that libertarians should oppose “capitalism.” In recent years, though, he dropped the left-libertarian and "anti-capitalist” labels. Curiouser and curiouser.

I’ve been wanting to know more about Sheldon’s intellectual evolution for years, and the release of my new Pro-Market and Pro-Business: Essays on Laissez-Faire seemed like a great opportunity for a Caplan-Richman conversation on markets, business, capitalism, lobbying, greed, self-employment, and beyond. I’ve been criticizing left-libertarians for over a decade, but Sheldon is the first one I know who changed his mind. Here’s full video for our dialogue, which I greatly enjoyed. I hope you enjoy it too!

