Bet On It

Bet On It

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Martin Mertens's avatar
Martin Mertens
3hEdited

Thanks for this write up. UATX seems like a great place.

These days I'd be more impressed by their intellectual openness if they invited you to debate for tighter borders rather than open borders.

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John A. Johnson's avatar
John A. Johnson
4h

Thank-you for the inside look at UATX, Bryan.

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