Bet On It

User's avatar
Pepe Rodríguez's avatar
Pepe Rodríguez
3h

Sounds like a wonderful trip. A couple of clarifications about Bolivia politics relevant to points 11 and 12. In 2019, Evo Morales ran for a 4th consecutive term as President of Bolivia. This act was controversial, as the constitution does not allow for more than two consecutive terms; in 2016 Morales lost a refedendum trying to amend the constitution to lift this restriction. Despite this prohibition, the Constitutional Court ruled in favour of letting Morales stand. Morales then proceeded to win the election, but the win was controversial, and after many protests and pressure from different entities he decided (or was forced to) stand down. However, he wasn't exactly forced out by his own party, and he remained popular with them.

The next year presidential elections were held again, and this time Luis Arce, a former minister under Morales and member of the same party, MAS, won comfortably. During the beginning of Arce's term, Arce and Morales were close, but grew apart. Morales was not allowed to stand in the 2025 election, and is being prosecuted for child abuse, which led to Morales publicly facing off against Arce. Morales' supporters, in protest, decided to cast invalid votes, which were far higher in 2025 (19%) than in 2020 (3%). There was also another leftwing candidate, initially close to Morales but who then became a rival, who got around 8%. Thus, counting the "extra" invalid votes (16% of the total votes, equivalent to around 20% of the valid votes) plus this second leftwing candidate, plus the government candidate (3%), we obtain that the true support of the Morales-adjacent left is around 33%. This number is terrible by their standards of the last 20 years, but a far cry from 3%. Also, I don't know where or what you ate, but Peruvian food is amazing.

Gordon's avatar
Gordon
4h

A wonderful travelog. I live in Ecuador, just a few hours from the Peruvian border, and have considered visiting the sites you described, but there is a LOT to see even closer to home, and at 72 years young, traveling doesn't have the appeal it once had. But I really enjoyed your tips and descriptions.

