Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Samir Varma's avatar
Samir Varma
1h

My unkind thought upon reading the book was that it was written to sell lots of copies. I think more injection of reality into the book would have meant lower sales. Klein and Thompson know their stuff so I have to believe this was deliberate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Boring Radical Centrism's avatar
Boring Radical Centrism
3m

>What is the real goal of Abundance? I can’t read minds, but I think KT are trying to show power-hungry Democratic leaders an amazing opportunity: Forget the “everything-bagel liberalism” of the past, prioritize abundance in word and deed, and you’ll gain more votes than you lose.

I think this is exactly what they're doing. Abundance is not actually targetted at the masses, they're targetted at leadership. And leadership does tend to be at least mildly ideological and progressive, not moderates who're fed up with politics. But also it's not purely cynical. They're telling leadership, "You really want to help people? Do this." Politicians tend to be quite power hungry, yes, but quite a few have at least a couple altruistic bones. If you convince them a policy will help many, many people, and will be neutral on their political career or even only mildly hamper it, a good fraction of politicians will do it.

>Alas, this probably won’t work unless KT manage to trick progressive Democrats into supporting major pro-market policy changes they ideologically abhor. If I were a power-hungry Democratic politician, I’d listen patiently, smirk, and say: “Thanks, but I’ve got a much better idea.” Namely: Add “abundance” to the everything-bagel, loudly make some cosmetic changes, trick the marginal moderates, and hold my coalition together. Wouldn’t you?

Your Myth of the Rational Voter talks about how politicians know voters punish them for bad results even if the politicians implement the exact policies voters asked for. And voters also reward politicians for good results even if it was policies they hate that led to the good results. Many politicians are economically illiterate and lack the knowledge to properly weigh the trade offs between good results and popular policies; educating them on how to better get good results shifts the balance towards good results and away from popularism.

Also, there are many relevant progressive decision-makers besides just politicians and progressive voters. There are also judges, bureaucrats, etc. If you can convince a progressive judge or bureaucrat that requiring an onerous enivironmental review will really do immense damage, that can lead to fewer environmental reviews and/or less onerous environmental reviews too.

Another factor is probably that Klein and Thompson are ideological Democrats on non-economic issues too. I believe support the Democratic party on issues like gender and race and gun control and so on. They want to empower the Democratic party, they don't want to just spread Abundance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture