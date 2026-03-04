Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Muccigrosso's avatar
David Muccigrosso
19m

Seems like the strongest conclusion is also the most boring: People are really good at justifying their decisions after the fact, in order to live with themselves.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Caplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture