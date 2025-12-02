Bet On It

Bet On It

Dave H
11h

I don’t understand Bryan’s interest in this study. He seems to be nitpicking. For example:

“ The key point, however, is that the self-reported measures of mental well-being ought to capture all of these moderate downsides. Foster’s finding is not that women denied an abortion have the same long-run overall life satisfaction as other women with the same financial and health problems. Her finding is that women denied abortion have the same long-run overall life satisfaction as otherwise similar women who got abortions and therefore avoided those financial and health problems. Upshot: The subjective gains of unplanned parenthood offset the objective problems of unplanned parenthood.”

How people feel is important, but so fundamentally subjective as to be of limited comparative value. There are studies of people experiencing severe trauma like the loss of a limb, spouse, or child. They seem to find that most people bounce back and are about as happy as they were before the loss. It would be foolish to conclude that the losses don’t matter because overall happiness in the subjects isn’t much different in the long run.

In the quote Bryan seems to say that while the women denied abortions are measurably poorer, that doesn’t really matter because they are about as happy as women who got abortions.

Both Sides Brigade
13m

I mean, I presume Foster thinks women should have a fundamental right to bodily autonomy on purely philosophical grounds and therefore isn't going to base her ultimate policy proposals on a hypothetical sliding scale of misery. Why would she? If you think some practice is a positive social good for a wide range of reasons, then of course you'll always support it, but there's still nothing odd about highlighting what harms prohibitions do cause.

