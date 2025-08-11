Bet On It

Boring Radical Centrism's avatar
Boring Radical Centrism
2h

I think it is because murder can be arguably justified. Self-defence, or protecting others. If you believe Israel is unfairly oppressing Palestine, and you also believe armed conflict could lead to better conditions for Palestinians, Hamas murdering Israelis would be a good thing under many different moral systems. But there are virtually no moral systems in which the rape is justified- it is just adding significant suffering for no strategic goal.

Rob's avatar
Rob
3h

Rape Mystery kind of is a really popular genre though, right? Like, isn’t that basically what Law and Order SVU is?

