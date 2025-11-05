Bet On It

T Coddington
12h

I dunno, something about the analogy feels off. I don't see how you can set to the side government funding of education. The subsidies make tuition more expensive and the large number of foreign students (who have not paid taxes to contribute to the subsidies) make it much harder for American students to be accepted in selective schools. Seems like American taxpayers are getting a raw deal and much different than a (relatively) free bond market open to everyone.

Take away government funding and I'm with you, but if we are going to use US taxes to significantly fund universities, it doesn't seem unreasonable to try to reserve spots in those universities for US students.

2 replies
Bwhilders
3h

Bryan: If you explained this in terms of ceding market control of hotel guest headcount (to make things more fair), country club membership numbers (to make things more equal) or, apartment unit rental rate value by government decree (to achieve demographic equity), he might reconsider.

