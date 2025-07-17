Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oliver Bateman Does the Work's avatar
Oliver Bateman Does the Work
8h

Right on the money

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
8h

Don't cut the rattle off a snake -- his silence is more dangerous to you than him.

I want the bigots to be legal so I know who to avoid. I want them to have to confront the reality of trying to define "black" (or "Irish" or ...) in some objective repeatable manner. I want them to have to decide if banning blacks from their store includes UPS drivers, police responding to shoplifting, and the repair tech when their cash register breaks. I want people to begin phone calls with "Do you refuse to talk to blacks on the phone?" I want them to realize just how much business their bigotry costs them.

I don't want the law to shield these bigots from learning about harsh reality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture