Here’s the latest schedule of Bet On It events.

Premium Ask Me Anything on Wednesday, October 22 at 4 PM ET on Substack Live. Everyone can watch, but only paid subscribers can ask questions. Got questions? Upgrade in time. As usual, Substack sends a link right before the livestream starts.

Talk on Build Baby Build on October 29 at 6 PM for the Truist Center at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, Cameron Hall 105.

Talk on “Don’t Be a Feminist” for the Freedom of Intellectual Navigation Conference on November 7 at the University of Chicago. Sign up here. Conference is all day, I’m speaking at 9 AM.

Talk on “Open Borders as Ultra-Effective Altruism” for the University of Chicago Rationality and Effective Altruism Clubs on November 7 at 6 PM.