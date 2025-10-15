Bet On It

JRS
5h

Part of the reason for the international collapse (from 25K in 2006 to about 1,200 in 2023) is that countries from where a lot of children were adopted (South Korea in particular and East Asia generally) now have collapse-level birthrates. No amount of deregulation can change the fact that there are very few unwanted children in these countries anymore.

4h

I was there when the debate over corruption in international adoptions heated up. We adopted from Ethiopia, and hired investigators on two separate occasions to verify the facts. But corruption was definitely a problem, both with some US agencies and some foreign orphanages. Most of the problems, aside from typical bribery, involved women who didn't realize that adoption was permanent, as adoption is not well understood or common in many foreign countries. And the agencies didn't always go out of their way to educate them. However, a few agencies were intentionally deceiving women and/or "buying babies", and set up "virtual orphanages" to funnel babies to foreigners. The women were sometimes complicit - having a child out of wedlock in that country is no bueno, so they would exert effort to hide, deny, and avoid detection, including "abandoning" a child where they were sure it would be found, or using relatives to do the relinquishment. False paperwork, deception, and bribes are common in many poor countries, such that often nothing can get done without it. It was not always clear what constituted "normal" corruption and what constituted trafficking, and most Americans wouldn't know the difference if it hit them over the head. The US State Department was trying to help, but ended up making matters worse. At the time, they lacked the resources, experience and skills to evaluate cases. The case workers were very young and lacked any training in social work or child and family development, much less investigative training.

Unfortunately, the political reaction was to point a lot of fingers, add multiple layers of bureaucracy, and essentially strangle it. The 1st Trump admin appointed a left wing activist committed to ending international adoption to oversee the process.

Our daughter is doing quite well - kind, smart, beautiful, and athletic.

