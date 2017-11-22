Arthur Brooks‘ personal experience with international adoption beautifully complements the science:

When the moment of truth came, my name was called, I entered the

room, and a Chinese official plopped a baby into my arms. I braced

myself, and — nothing happened. She didn’t cry. She didn’t scream. She

just held onto my shirt with her tiny fists and stared up at my face. To

me it was as if we had been together since the moment of her birth. […] Today, my daughter is a freshman in high school. She spends too much

time on Instagram but is killing it in her classes. And what about our

giving experiment? In truth, I don’t know or care what my daughter has

done for my income or health. But my happiness? It spikes every time she

looks at me and I remember the magic day we met.

Despite this, international adoption has become less common. And governments around the world are to blame:

Back in the United States with our new daughter, Ester and I felt we

were part of a foreign adoption movement. We were sure that enlightened

public policy would continue to loosen regulations, which would make for

more and more miracles like ours. Blended international families of

choice were the wave of the future, we thought, and a reflection of an

increasingly shared belief in a radical solidarity that transcended

borders and biology. We were wrong. The year we adopted turned out to be the high-water

mark in foreign adoptions and the number has dropped ever since. By 2016

it had fallen 77 percent from its peak, to 5,372. This is the lowest

total in three and half decades. What happened? The answer is not a lack of need. Indeed, according to

the Christian Alliance for Orphans, there are more than 15 million

children around the world who have lost both of their parents. Part of the reason is the policies of foreign governments, which have

made foreign adoption harder, for both nationalistic reasons and

because of worries about corruption and human trafficking. Our own

government has contributed as well: Foreign adoption plunged all through

the Obama administration as the State Department imposed new hurdles in

the name of curbing abuses, which are a significant worry for parents

adopting from some countries (although not China, where virtually all

the children, like my daughter, were abandoned at birth). Motivated by good intentions or not, these changes have left

thousands of orphans unadopted. This is too high a price to pay for

bureaucratic screw-tightening.

In my family, we have a catchphrase: “I don’t think about what could go wrong. I think about what could go right!” It’s poetry, of course; I’m full of precaution. But I stand by the spirit of our poem. To take the case of international adoption: We’re paranoid about the microscopic risk of accidentally snatching a poor family’s wanted baby – and barely cognizant of the fantastic opportunity regulation snatches from the hands of orphans around the world. Social Desirability Bias – and the demagoguery it fosters – is not only mindless, but heartless.

P.S. Happy Thanksgiving to the Brooks family and to all of you!

