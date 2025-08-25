Bet On It

6h

I've always considered this as an offshoot of the Tragedy of Choice, in that miserable smart people are often so because they see *too many* ways out of problems that all have downsides.

What's making me sad in 2021? My back porch sucks.

What do I need to do to be happier about it? Replace it.

But do I use Trex? A competitor to Trex? Metal? Fiberglass? Should I make it bigger? What if I want to put a hot tub on it later? Should I run power to it? What if I want to use it as a small garden? How much can I afford? What could I do if I spent $1,000 more? What about $10k more? Do I need to move the septic lines to get more footers in place? Oh, maybe I should screen part of it in? Wait are we going to move next year, because then I should make a minimum purchase to sell the house? I could spend this money on a 7% return investment. Would we even use it anyway? Oh what if we make a separate patio?

What's making me sad in 2025? My back porch sucks

You don't have to be all that unlucky to end up with family obligations or health problems that severely limit your upside happiness potential. Unless you are very selfish or a psychopath, you can't just cut loose family obligations. I've come to believe that a large part of what makes people successful (on top of IQ and motivation) is great luck in circumstances that allows one to even focus on ambitions.

