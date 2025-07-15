Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James P's avatar
James P
3h

I would like to hear Bryan’s response to the Three Body Problem analogy and “if the world is weird, then you should expect your morals to be weird.” “Weird” I think means “different from the ancestral environment.” While our ancestors knew there were thousands or millions of insects, they had neither the ability nor evolutionary pressure to help them, so they didn’t develop empathy for the tiny things. Why isn’t this reason to care more about insects?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture